Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Safran (SAF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Safran (EPA: SAF):

10/15/2021 – Safran was given a new €146.00 ($171.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/12/2021 – Safran was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2021 – Safran was given a new €133.00 ($156.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2021 – Safran was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/8/2021 – Safran was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/6/2021 – Safran was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

EPA:SAF traded down €2.76 ($3.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €107.76 ($126.78). The company had a trading volume of 969,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €108.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.77. Safran SA has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

