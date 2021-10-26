Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Docebo Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Docebo in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. Docebo has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

