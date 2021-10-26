RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share.

RNR stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.88. 14,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,712. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

