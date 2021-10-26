RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.43.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,212,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,712. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

