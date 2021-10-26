Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Tri Locum Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 13.8% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $42,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $112,501,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after buying an additional 165,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 386,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $11.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $587.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,369. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $624.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

