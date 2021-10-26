Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $58.45.
Red Rock Resorts Company Profile
Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.
