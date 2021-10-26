Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.