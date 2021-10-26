Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. 245,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 87,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 184.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth approximately $33,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

