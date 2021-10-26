RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

RBB stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $503.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBB Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBB. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

