Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to report $16.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.45 billion and the highest is $16.54 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $14.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.23 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. 287,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

