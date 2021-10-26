Raymond James Increases Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $57.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

MTDR stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

