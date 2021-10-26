Raymond James Increases Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $57.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.
MTDR stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05.
In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
