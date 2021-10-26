Raymond James Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $54.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

DVN opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 225.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Devon Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Devon Energy by 135.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $57,929,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

