Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 35,518 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.47% of UFP Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,566 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,412,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $71.17.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. On average, analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

