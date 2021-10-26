RA Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 9.93% of Entera Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,414.71% and a negative return on equity of 161.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Entera Bio Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

