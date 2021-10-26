RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,411,354 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411,354 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 11,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

