RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,291,881 Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,291,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,850,000. Werewolf Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.2% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Werewolf Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,676. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

