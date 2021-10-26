Qwertycoin (QWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $816,583.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

