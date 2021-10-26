Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.82 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will earn $13.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

NYSE DGX opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.