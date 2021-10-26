Quark Reaches Market Cap of $10.66 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $1,511.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,543,885 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

