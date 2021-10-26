Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.56 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

