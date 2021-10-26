Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Issued By Wedbush

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Logitech International in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

Logitech International stock opened at $89.41 on Monday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

