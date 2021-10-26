Putnam Investments LLC Sells 62,887 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,811,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,887 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $325,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 76,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,964. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

