Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,319,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $447,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,090,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,175,000 after acquiring an additional 508,856 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 318,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $141.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,347. The stock has a market cap of $343.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

