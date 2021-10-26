Putnam Investments LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,714 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Walt Disney worth $374,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.34. The stock had a trading volume of 56,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,307. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a PE ratio of 281.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.53.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

