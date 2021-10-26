Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 13,096 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.15% of AstraZeneca worth $282,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.94. 26,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,366,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.