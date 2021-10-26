Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Tops $1.50 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $388.70 million and approximately $34.61 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00074327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00077343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00104055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,500.83 or 1.00164231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.75 or 0.06799076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021804 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

