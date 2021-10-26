Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,852 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Crown Castle International worth $87,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3,608.8% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 46,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 45,110 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Crown Castle International by 544.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

