Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intuit were worth $80,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $606.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,987. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $604.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

