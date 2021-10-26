Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $151.42 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,702,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,611 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $151,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $2,046,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. 58,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,746,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.