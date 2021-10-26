Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 152,952 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,952 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of American Tower worth $118,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $287.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,443. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.