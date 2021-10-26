PS Business Parks (PSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, analysts expect PS Business Parks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PSB opened at $175.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.63. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $178.67. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PS Business Parks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 284.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of PS Business Parks worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.