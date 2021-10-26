Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 323,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.