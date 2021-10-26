Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) Shares Bought by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) by 45.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAQCU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,128,000.

Shares of PAQCU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

