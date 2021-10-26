ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter worth about $296,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

