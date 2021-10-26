ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

