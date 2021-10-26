ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,773 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

