ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $364,000 in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,548 shares of company stock worth $24,912,929. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.