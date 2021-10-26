ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 1.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,802,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 249,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,879,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.66. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $453.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.