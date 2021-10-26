ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 949,445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRP opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BRP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

