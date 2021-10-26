ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 46,979 Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $7.75.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,356 shares of company stock worth $1,053,857. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.