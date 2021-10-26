Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) CEO Sells $44,086,234.80 in Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.23. 1,776,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $146.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Truist Securities increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,725,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

