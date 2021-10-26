Primecoin Market Cap Reaches $4.92 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,225,970 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.