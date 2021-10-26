Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after acquiring an additional 793,567 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,319 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $11,001,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

