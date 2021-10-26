PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 6,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,706. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

