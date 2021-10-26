Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,276 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 7.0% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.42% of Copart worth $130,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.65. 4,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,869. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.36.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

