Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547,641 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 135,452 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises about 1.8% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $34,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. 15,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,140. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

