PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PCH stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,074. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $65.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Read More: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.