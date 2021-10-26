PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,074. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.