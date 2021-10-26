Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Gap Down to $126.26

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.26, but opened at $118.91. Polaris shares last traded at $115.95, with a volume of 7,108 shares.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average of $130.75.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Polaris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Polaris by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

