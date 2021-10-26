Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$9.00 EPS.

NYSE PII traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,774. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Polaris alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.