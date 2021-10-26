POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.88

Shares of POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.27.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

