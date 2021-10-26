PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 2,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,438. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,339,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $13,356,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.